APC inaugurates 21 LG executive officers in Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) inaugurated elected executive officers for the 21 local government areas in Kebbi State on Monday.

At the inauguration, the party’s Legal Adviser in the state, Alhaji Sanusi Samaila-Jega, charged the officers to uphold the country’s and party’s constitutions at all times.

“You must always consider the well-being of your party’s members; ensure you carry everybody along, and be faithful to the party at all times,’’ he charged.

The officers were elected on Sept. 4.

The inauguration was supervised by Kebbi State’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Samaila Yombe-Dabai and Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Alhaji Muhammad Lolo.

Other supervisors were the state’s Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru, and Northwest Chairman of the party, Alhaji Sahabi Lolo.

All the 21 local government council chairmen in the state were also present.

In his address, Kana-Zuru, charged the officers to return to their respective local governments to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

“You should also work closely with the wards’ executive officers as well as party members in order to move the party forward,’’ he charged.

In his remarks, Yombe-Dabai, commended the state governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, for his efforts at ensuring the unity and progress of the party in the state.

“When we assumed office in 2015, Bagudu ensured that all political office holders from 1999 to date came into the APC fold; this is an unprecedented effort by a governor.

“Therefore, the governor is the leader of APC and all the party stalwarts should be loyal to him for our party to move and progress,’’ the deputy governor said. (NAN)

