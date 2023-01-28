APC inaugurates 177-man campaign council in Badagry

By Razak Raji

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Badagry on Saturday inaugurated a 177-member campaign council to ensure victory for the party’s candidates in the coming general elections.

Speaking shortly before the inauguration, Badagry APC leader, Dr Sunny Akinsanya, urged the council to ensure massive votes for the Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

Akinsanya said they should also work for Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos’ re-election bid as well as those of Senatorial Candidate, Dr Idiat Adebule and others from Badagry Division.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council is headed by Badagry Local Government Chairman, Mr Olusegun Onilude, while Mr Joseph Gbenu of Badagry-West LCDA and Mr Samson Olatunde of Olorunda LCDA are Co-chairmen.

NAN also reports that the council comprises representatives of all fora existing in the party including serving and former political office holders in the three councils.

Speaking after the inauguration, Onilude said the leadership of the party in the three councils came together to bring in those that can do the job.

“To ensure victory for all our candidates, we are not doing it as the normal party thing where all of us will go to the street and start dancing.

“Our target this time around is the electorates, we want to go out there and meet those that have their PVCs, those that have potential of voting, talk to them to ensure they cast their votes for APC candidates.

“I am assuring you that in Badagry as a federation, we will succeed in ensuring victory for all our candidates from Asiwaju to all our House of Assembly candidates,” he said.

Mr Setonji David, lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 2 in Lagos State House of Assembly, who is also seeking re-election, said the selection of the members of the council was based on merit.

“I am also a member, the selection was based on their popularity and contribution to the society and the party.

“We believe that they have done wonderfully before and they will perform very well this time again.

“I want to assure you that Lagos State will see something glorious from Badagry this time around.

“We are going to give them the best results in all the elections, from presidency to house of Assembly.

“Asiwaju is our leader and we believe so much in him. We believe that if he becomes the president, Nigeria will be better.

“We are working industriously in Badagry to ensure all our candidates emerge winner and be rest assured that you will see something wonderful from us,” he said.

Abdulsalam Ashade, a youth leader and APC member, said it gladdened his heart to see youth getting involved in governance.

“Today, I have been inaugurated as a member of campaign council to serve in the directorate of publicity and planning.

“We will make sure we do our best to make sure all candidates of APC win in the coming general elections,” he said.

Mrs Aderonke Ogabi, a woman leader and member of the campaign council, said that 95 per cent of women in Badagry had collected their PVCs.

She promised to canvass for APC among the women in Badagry and ensure victory for all candidates of the party. (NAN)