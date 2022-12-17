APC inaugurates 110-member campaign c’ttee, cautions against in-fighting

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Friday inaugurated its 110-member East Senatorial Campaign Committee to mobilise votes for the party, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Inaugurating the committee, Sen. Ganiyu Solomon, the Director General, APC Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) for Lagos State, said the committee had the mandate to woo voters for the party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima and others.

Solomon, who appreciated party’s leaders for commitment and perseverance, said Mrs Olayinka Oladunjoye (ex-state commissioner) would serve as the Deputy Director General (DDG) and leader of the campaign in the district.

The DG, who said that members of the committee had the singular goal of managing the party’s 2023 general elections in the district, added that the PCC would also inaugurate same committee in other senatorial districts.

“This is a historical moment and I consider it a great privilege to inaugurate this campaign committee.

“The senatorial campaign committee is constituted with the conscious determination to ensure inclusiveness and excellence and it is expected to conduct a campaign based on our modest achievements to elect our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and reelect our amiable Gov. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

“We are inaugurating about 110- member committee now but that does not stop us from increasing the number as we deem fit.

“This is a special election for us, we should work assiduously. We would be happy just to win, we want to win big,” he said.

According to him, a victory for APC as a party is a victory for all well-meaning Nigerians.

“As we begin campaign in earnest, I enjoin our leaders to resist being provoked, remain focused and be civil in campaign. Let us engage our citizens on issues,” Solomon added.

According to him, as the committee embarks on the campaign to secure mandate, there is the need for sacrifices and unity of purpose from all stakeholders.

He advised all stakeholders to keep the party united and cooperate among themselves, to ensure smooth operation.

“I urge members of this formidable team to always keep their eyes up on the success of the party at the poll.

“I wish to appeal to all members to be guided by the enduring vision behind the formation and sustenance of APC. We should not fight,” he said.

The DG said that the inaugurated committee was one of the four newly- created in the three senatorial districts of the state, saying others would be inaugurated in Lagos Central, Lagos West I and II.

He said that the development was to increase the number of votes for APC in 2023 than what had been witnessed in previous elections.

In her remarks, Oladunjoye, who commended party leaders for finding them worthy of the job, assured that the committee would swing into action and touch every nook and cranny of the district.

Mr Dele Oshinowo, the Executive Council Chairman, Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area and Assistant Director ICT of the Committee, expressed confidence that Lagos East would deliver 100 per cent votes for the party.

“We have not been taking last in elections, we have been making APC proud in Lagos and we shall do same in the forthcoming election. It is not just about winning, we must win massively.

“We must produce minimum of 4 million votes out of the seven million registered voters in the state. We have veterans and grassroots mobilisers here,” Oshinowo said.

He urge members not to wait until money was sent before mobilising vote for the APC presidential candidate, describing Tinubu as the only one that could give Nigerians and Lagos a better state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by members of the PCC in Lagos State, other leaders and chieftains of the party in the district. (NAN)