APC in Ondo State tasks Amaechi on seaport

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Ade Adetimehin, has asked the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, to use his office to actualise the planned Araromi Seaport in the state.

Adetimehin gave the charge on Monday in Akure when the minister visited to solicit Ondo State’s APC delegates’ support for his presidential aspiration.

He said the coming into fruition of the seaport, which he described as the deepest in Nigeria, would create jobs.

Adetimehin asked the minister to engage the state governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as leader of the party in the state for his presidential ambition.

The APC chairman described Amaechi as a man of his words with the capacity to be the president of Nigeria.

Earlier, Amaechi described himself as a grassroots man with lots of experience in governance.

He said he would be president for all and he would represent the interests of all Nigerians if he got nominated as candidate and won the presidential election.

According to him, the security of life and property will be his top priority.

The minister promised that the railway design for the state was ready, adding that the project would begin in 2023.

Amaechi asked the party’s delegates to give him their support, assuring that if voted as the president, he would complete work on the seaport and railway. (NAN)

