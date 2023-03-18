APC in Kano State charges polling agents to remain at results collation centres

By Aminu Garko

The All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Kano State has charged its poling agents and supervisors to remain at results collation centres to guard the party’s votes.

Spokesman of the APC governorship campaign council in the state, Malam Muhammad Garba gave the charge in a statement he issued in Kano on Saturday.

Garba, also Commissioner for Information in Kano State said the charge became necessary to guard against possible falsification or alteration of results of the governorship and House of Assembly elections. (NAN)