APC in Kaduna State constitutes committee to reconcile aggrieved members

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ordered the constitution of a committee to reconcile aggrieved members ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The decision followed directives by the leadership of the Northwest Zone of the party, the Zonal Publicity Secretary, Malam Musa Mada, stated on Wednesday in Abuja.

The committee would focus particularly on aspirants defeated at the party’s primary elections held preparatory to the 2023 general elections and also on other aggrieved members.

Mada stated that the order was the fallout of a Tuesday visit by the zonal leadership of the party to Kaduna State’s Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i.

It was in continuation of a fact-finding tour of the party’s northwest geopolitical zone.

Mada quoted the National Vice-Chairman APC North-West, Malam Salihu Lukman, as urging those making submissions to the committee to do so with utmost sincerity.

He stated that Lukman noted during the visit to the governor that post-primary election agitation and the need for reconciliation took the centre stage.in states visited earlier.

“As a result, stakeholders decided to set-up a committee of highly- respected individuals across senatorial districts of the state to form the reconciliatory committee at the state’s level.

“Local government reconciliatory committees will also be constituted afterwards.

“Respected party members were nominated by the participants for the task,’’ Mada also quoted Lukman as saying.

He stated that Gov. El-Rufa’i assured of his readiness to give necessary support for the success of the committee’s assignment before the 2023 campaign begins. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

