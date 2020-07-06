APC ‘Il win Edo governorship election — Ganduje

Share the news













The National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed optimism that the party will win the Sept. 19 Edo Governorship election.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje the leader of the council said this shortly after the inauguration of the council and the reconciliation committee of the party at the National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

The 49-member council also has Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo as Deputy Chairman and Mr Abbas Braimoh as Secretary.

“First of all, seeing is believing, by looking at the composition of this committee, you know that APC is ready for the election, you know that APC will win this important election.

“The reason why I’m saying that, you know the composition of this committee, we are all war veterans in politics who are ready to do this assignment.

“And we have young people who are just coming out from election and are ready to go back into the processes of election again. And we have all the horses who never missed their targets.

“So, we assure you, the composition of this campaign council is strong and we are ready to do the job,” he said.

Ganduje said that the main task of the council was to highlight the achievements of the party to make it easier for the electorate to choose.

“The main purpose of this council is to provide enabling environment for all our party men and even non party men, members of the public to appreciate our party based on their conscience and ideological belief that APC is the answer in Edo.

“So, we are assuring you we shall create enabling environment for a peaceful election,” he said.

Ganduje who said that the party knew the methodology and tactics of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that the council would dismantle PDP’s tactics to ensure victory at the poll.

According to him, the campaign council will work with the leadership of the party in Edo so that it can understand the political trend on the field.

“And to know the areas of strength and weaknesses, areas that we have to take advantage and even areas of threats.

“We assure you that we will work to make everything possible to ensure that we succeed,” he said.

Governor Mala Mai Buni Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, urged the council and the reconciliation committee to give the party great hope and confidence that they would succeed for the party to emerge united and victorious.

“I feel greatly honoured to be with you today for yet another important milestone in the life of our party as we inaugurate the reconciliation committee for Edo and Ondo States as well as the Edo Governorship Campaign Council.

“The assignment before the reconciliation and campaign council is to build a peaceful and united APC and to ensure successful renewal of the mandate by the good people of Edo who voted the party into office in 2016.

“The rich cream of ladies and gentlemen carefully appointed into the reconciliation and campaign council, gives the party great hope and confidence that they will succeed for the party to emerge united and victorious,” he said.

Buni urged the council to make use of team work, reach out to all stakeholders and pursue its assignment with all sense of purpose and commitment for the party’s success.

He also appealed to all stakeholders and members of the party across the country to support the peace initiative of the party for a stronger, united and prosperous APC.

“I am glad to state that the caretaker committee which I am opportune to lead had initiated wide range of consultations and reconciliatory measures to pave way for a true and sincere reconciliations.

“It has also drawn a road map and plan of action to forge strong partnership that would stand the test of time among the stakeholders,” he said.

Buni expressed the party’s commitment towards re-building confidence and trust, recover its glory and fortunes in all the states across the country.

“To actualise these and other measures, we must engage in an all inclusive consultations to accommodate and fix-up areas posing threats to the party.

“I am happy to state that our visit to some founding members of the party last week, has justified the new approach with very positive results after the consultations.

“As chairmen and members of the reconciliation committee, you have been carefully selected based on your personal and proven integrity, wealth of experience and, sense of fairness and objectivity to achieve the set target of reconciliation and victory.

“There is so much confidence in your ability to achieve these goals successfully. You should therefore remain focused and committed to justify the confidence reposed in you,” he said. (NAN)

