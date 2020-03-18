APC: I was never suspended – Lawal Shuaibu

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Deputy National Chairman of the Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Lawal Shaibu, says he was never suspended by the party.

Responding to questions by the journalists at the APC Press Centre on Wednesday, he said what he did, was to leave the scene as “it was better for one to leave the market square before it gets burn, because by the time the market burst aflame, everyone knows the risk and that was the reason for doing what I did.”

Asked if the war was finally over, Shaibu said: “There was no war. My letter to Oshiomole wasn’t personal. To be honest, I was not fighting but advising him to save the party from collapse as a result of the inability of the leadership to reposition the party, whose structure was becoming weak.

“That is what I was trying to avoid and if he could not do it, he should leave because some of us suffered to build our party. But as he said, in the spirit of reconciliation, all these things are now bygone,” the Deputy Chairman said.

Responding to Edo governorship election, Shuaibu said: “If you were here when President Buhari came to NEC meeting, he said that any governor who has performed deserves a second term. So, Obaseki is the strongest candidate we have in Edo State.

“Even in America where democracy started, Trump has no opposition, nobody is contesting against him. You can’t bring anybody against an incumbent and win,” he said.