APC holds NWC meeting today



A meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Party’s National Secretariat by 12 noon,Spokesman of the party Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said in a statement Tuesday.



All members of the NWC are expected to attend as important matters concerning the party will be considered and deliberated at the meeting, he added.

It could be that a Court of Appeal on Monday stayed the execution order of a High Court restraining the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from further acting in that capacity.

The Appeal court order has practically reinstated Oshiomhole as. National chairman.

Newsdiaryonline also reports that APC. governors and President Muhammadu Buhari agreed at a meeting inside the presidential villa to postpone indefinitely the controversial NEC meeting earlier slated to today. This deal gave Oshiomhole a breather of some sorts.



