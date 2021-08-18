APC holds LG congresses Sept. 4

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has scheduled Government Area Congresses for Sept. 4.

This is contained in a statement Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) , in Abuja.

The secretary said purchase of forms for ward, government area councils and state congresses would begin from Aug. 18 to 28, screening of aspirants would be from Aug.  31 to Sept. 2.

Akpanudohedehe said LGA congresses, including three-man delegates for the party’s National Convention, would be on Sept. 4, appeals arising from the congresses would be from Sept. 6 to 11.

“Nomination forms for the position of LG chairman will cost N25,000, LG vice chairman, secretary and treasurer will cost N15,000,” the APC scribe said.

He added forms for other party offices would cost N10, 000, saying female and physically challenged aspirants would pay 50 per cent of the  fees for each position.(NAN)

