APC has more work to do for Nigerians– Lagos Chairman

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has more work to do for ordinary Nigerians and to ensure an ideal society.

The declaration was made in Lagos on Sunday by Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the APC Chairman in Lagos State.

He was welcoming the party’s presidential election standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who returned to Lagos after its presidential primary election, held in Abuja from June 6 to June 8

Ojelabi described Tinubu as a leader, mentor and benefactor, who embodies the best the country had to offer at this time for every Nigerian to lead a decent live.

“On behalf of the great people and particularly all members of our great party in Lagos State, socio-economic heartbeat of the nation, let me expressly welcome you to your home, your state, and the midst of your brethren.

“Fellow progressives and well-meaning Lagos residents, I say to you today that we have more work to do.

“More work to do for the ordinary Nigerian who is having challenge of insecurity and loss of our social and core values.

“People do not expect government to solve all their problems. But they sense, deep in their bones, that with just a slight change in priorities, we can make sure that every child in Nigeria has a decent shot at life, and that the doors of opportunity remain open to all.

“They know we can do better and they want that choice,’’ the APC chairman said.

He said that the party’s mission was to fight for the most vulnerable communities, protect working families and ensure that the party lived up to the promises of the Lagos dream.

“In this election, we offer that choice. Our party has chosen a man to lead us who embodies the best this country has to offer, and that man is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He understands the ideals of community, faith, and service because they have defined his life.

“From his heroic service for enthronement of democracy to his years as governor, he has devoted himself to this country. Again and again, we’ve seen him make tough choices when easier ones were available.

“Asiwaju believes in a Nigeria where hard work is rewarded; he believes in the Constitutional freedoms that will make Nigeria the envy of the Black world. Indeed, and he will never sacrifice our basic liberties, nor use faith as a wedge to divide us,’’ he said.

According to him, with Tinubu as president and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos, residents are assured of APC’s commitment to building a state that provides every person with fair access to improve their lives.

“Let us do what we must do, and our country will reclaim its promise, and out of this long political darkness a brighter day will come,’’ Ojelabi stressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, is returning to his home state for the first time, after he clinched the APC’s presidential ticket.

Thousands of APC supporters and leaders stormed the Presidential Wing of the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, to welcome Sen. Bola Tinubu. (NAN)

