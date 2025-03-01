APC hails Supreme Court judgement on Rivers LG elections, House speakership

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers has welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgement nullifying the local government council elections held on Oct. 5 and ordering the re-presentation of the 2024 budget.

By Desmond Ejibas

In a ruling delivered by Justice Jamilu Tukur, the Supreme Court declared the election invalid due to gross violations of the Electoral Act.

In a separate judgement on Friday, Justice Emmanuel Akomaye dismissed the cross-appeal filed by Gov. Siminalayi Fubara challenging the legitimacy of the House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule as speaker.

The apex court directed Amaewhule to resume sitting immediately with other elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

It mandated Fubara to re-present the 2024 appropriation bill to the Amaewhule-led Assembly.

Reacting to the rulings, APC Publicity Secretary in Rivers, Mr Chibike Ikenga, hailed the Supreme Court’s decision in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday.

According to Ikenga, the judgements represent a victory for the people and a step towards the entrenchment of democracy in the state.

He urged Fubara to comply with the ruling without delay to restore peace and foster development in Rivers.

“We call on all democrats and people of goodwill to prevail on Gov. Fubara to quickly retrace his steps and take the necessary actions for the progress of our dear state.

“We commend the Supreme Court for its decision to bring an end to the political crises that has plagued the Executive and House of Assembly in the state,” Ikenga stated.

He assured that as the main opposition party in Rivers, the APC would continue to serve as a watchdog, advocating for good governance and ensuring effective service delivery to the citizens. (NAN)