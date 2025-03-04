APC hails resolution of Lagos Speakership crisis

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended members of the State House of Assembly for prioritising collective goals over personal interests.’

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmakers on Monday resolved the 49-day speakership crisis that had stalled legislative activities in the Assembly.

The crisis led to the impeachment of Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, on Jan. 13 over allegations of abuse of office and misconduct.

Thirty-two, out of the 40 lawmakers, removed Obasa and replaced him with his deputy, Mrs Mojisola Meranda, a move that triggered chaos and division.

The Assembly struggled to function effectively, with staff instructed to work remotely for their safety amid the crisis.

Following several interventions by the APC, the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), and a high-powered committee, lawmakers reinstated Obasa as Speaker on Monday.

Obasa returned to his position after Meranda resigned as Speaker during Monday’s plenary session.

Reacting to the development, Lagos APC spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Monday, described the resolution as a victory for democracy.

“We congratulate the people of Lagos, particularly members of the House of Assembly, APC leaders, and party members, for amicably resolving the rift.

“We commend the lawmakers for setting aside personal interests in favour of our collective goals and aspirations,” he said.

He added that valuable lessons had been learnt, and the House was now more united and committed to serving the state.

“Ultimately, this is a victory for democracy and highlights the sophistication of Lagos politics, which stands above common standards,” he stated.

According to him, the dispute aimed to draw public and party attention to internal issues, testing the APC’s conflict resolution mechanism.

“As a truly democratic party, the APC refrained from unnecessary interference in legislative matters, respecting the Assembly’s independence,” he said.

However, he noted that when the crisis persisted, the lawmakers deferred to the party for guidance.

“The House officially briefed the party and sought wise counsel just a few days ago,” Oladejo explained.

He emphasised that 39 of the Assembly’s 40 members are APC members, committed to delivering on their mandate.

“The party met with lawmakers and proposed stabilising, sacrificial solutions in the state’s best interest,” he said.

He clarified that the APC’s role was purely advisory, with final decisions resting with the House of Assembly.

Oladejo stressed that the resolution proved opposition parties had celebrated prematurely, calling it “a storm in a teacup.” (NAN)