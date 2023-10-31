APC hails Appeal Court’s reinstatement of Sylva for Bayelsa guber poll

By Nathan Nwakamma

The Bayelsa chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the judgment of the Court of Appeal setting aside the disqualification Chief Timipre Sylva, the governorship candidate of the party from the Nov 11 poll.

Mr Doifie Buokoribo, the state APC Publicity Secretary, said this in Yenagoa on Tuesday in a statement.

“The Appeal Court by its ruling has given the people of Bayelsa a choice on Nov. 11. A choice between light and darkness. A choice between moving to the mountain top and descending to the valley below.

“A choice between moving forward and backward. Democracy is about choices. And the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in sponsoring this frivolous case has demonstrated its mortal fear of our party, APC, and candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva.

“The PDP is desperate. They do not want us on the ballot. We thank God that this distraction is now over. Justice has been served,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Tuesday reversed the disqualification of the APC candidate for the November poll.

The Appeal Court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel, ruled that the first respondent (Mr. Demesuoyefa Kolomo) was not an aspirant in the election and therefore lacked the locus standi to file the case; that the upper court cannot exercise jurisdiction where the lower court lacked it; and that the appeal was meritorious and allowed.(NAN)

