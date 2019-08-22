APC Guber screening for Kogi: Governor Bello upbeat of victory

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has expressed optimism that he would be victorious at primaries and the November election.

He gave the assurance today, Thursday in an interview with pressmen in Lokoja shortly after appearing before the screening committee sent by the National Working Committee of the party to screen aspirants preparatory for next week’s party primaries.

The Governor, who welcomed the deluge of aspirants in the party for the election said there was such a huge number because he has made it a healthy platform for politicians to aspire for political positions.

Governor Bello further expressed satisfaction with the process, saying that it was peaceful and devoid of rancour.

He called on party supporters to remain steadfast and law-abiding at all times and allow the committee to do its job at the end of which he was sure of victory.

Governor Bello who called on all the aspirants to eschew all forms of bitterness stressed the need for them to work together with whoever emerges victorious in the August 29th party primary.

“The APC is a home and the home is very conducive and that is why everyone is jostling to belong here. I call on all the aspirants to support me in my effort to turn around the fortunes of the state,” he concluded.