APC Guber candidate in Niger  congratulates Sen.Tinubu

Alhaji Umar Bago , All Progressive( APC)gubernatorial candidate in Niger has congratulated the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the party primary.



Bago told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna, Tinubu has the capacity to repostion the country for optimal performance through good democratic governance.



He said the emergence of Tinubu as flagbearer of the APC in the 2023 general election would be a victory for the Nigeria project.

According to him, the Jagaban “has the capacity to provide the needed leadership that would consolidate and continue to ensure the country’s democratic gains.”



Bago, commended the President, Muhammadu Buhari, for providing the enabling environment that produced the standard flagbearer, the National Working Committee, the delegates and all other organ and structures of the party across the federation for the collective efforts in ensuring the success of the convention.

Bago, also congratulated other aspirants for their doggedness and maturity demonstrate before, during and after the exercise.

” We all ran this race like brothers and sisters had agreed from the onset that we shall collectively work along with the winner to ensure the victory of our great party during the 2023 general elections.

We also agreed that the victory of the winner at the Presidential Primaries will be a victory for all of us”he said.

Bago a member of the House of Representatives , called on Nigerians to support the party candidates to win the forth coming general elections to ensure continuity of the laudable programmes of the Buhari administration.

“Today, Sen Bola Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos state on the platform of our dear party, has won and I trust he has the capacity and the knowledge to ensure good democratic governance just like he has done it in Lagos state.

” In any contest, there must be a winner. However, I call upon all the contestants especially the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to work tirelessly towards the victory of the party in the elections.

” As l often say, God rules in the affairs of men and He has a purpose for what just happened, we all should collectively work towards the success of all our candidates in the coming elections.

” I appealed to Progressives supporters to fully armed their selves with permanent voters cards as its remain the only tool needed for the party to capture all the elective positions during the general elections. ( NAN)

