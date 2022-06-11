APC Guber candidate advises Niger residents to participate in CRV 

By Aminu Garko

Alhaji Umar Bago, APC Gubernatorial candidate in Niger, has called on prospective voters, who had not registered to participate in the ongoing voters registration, to participate in the exercise before it’s too late.



Bago told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday that it was only by so doing that they could elect credible leaders of their choice.



He stressed that all eligible residents, who had attained the age of 18 and above should register before it closes and serve as a tool for effective participation in the electoral process.



” If you know you have now attained 18 years of age or have moved from one town to another and wished to exercise your right to elect a representative of your choice, you can now do so with the continuous voter registration, “ he said.



He reminded residents that one could only vote or be voted for when he or she had registered and obtained a Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC).



The continuous voter registration would enable voters to validate their temporary voters card, ensure their names appeared in the voters’ register, and allowed those that had relocated to another state, town or community rectify their details on the register, he added.



” All you need to do is visit the local government offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) where you reside or any designated Continuous voter registration centre close to you”. Bago said.



” To make your task easier as a new voter, one can Pre-Register online, or as a Registered Voter, you can review your voter registration, request to update your Information or transfer your voter registration to another polling unit at https//cvr.inecnigeria.org.



” Having done that and filled the document, a printout should be made and you could proceed to the nearest INEC CVR Centre for biometric capture”, he said.



The Gubernatorial candidate, therefore, urged residents, irrespective of political party affiliation, to make themselves eligible to vote in the 2023 general elections and beyond by acquiring the permanent voters card.



” We have reached out to our campaign organisation across the 25 LGAs to do more in mobiliding our teaming supporters on the need to acquire, revalidate and save PVC cards for the overall success of our party candidates in 2023.”



” I also strongly appeal to our supporters to shun all kinds of violence and thuggery during the electioneering campaign.



He said that as progressives all hands should be geared towards successful implementation of all electoral processes,” he said.( NAN)

