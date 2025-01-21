APC guber aspirant in Anambra condemns EFCC officer’s murder

Mr Paul Chukwuma, an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in the November 8 governorship election in Anambra, has condemned the murder of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

By Obinna Unaeze

Mr Paul Chukwuma, an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in the November 8 governorship election in Anambra, has condemned the murder of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officer in the state.

Mr James Eze, spokesman, Chukwuma Campaign Council, conveyed the condemnation in a statement on Tuesday in Awka.

The EFCC officer, Aminu Salisu, an ASP, was allegedly gunned down by a suspected internet criminal, Joshua Ikechukwu, in Awka during a raid by the anti-graft commission.

Salisu succumbed to death during a raid on Dr. J. O Ukwutinife Close, Ifite Awka, by EFCC personnel to arrest internet criminal suspects.

Chukwuma said the death of an officer on active duty was always a bitter pill for Nigeria to swallow and a cruel blow to the country’s efforts to build a safe, free and prosperous society.

“It always leaves a bitter taste in the mouth to hear that a law enforcement officer lost his life to suspected criminals.

Salisu’s death is unacceptable and must be thoroughly investigated to establish what actually happened,” Chukwuma said.

According to him, officer Salisu’s death should awaken Nigerians to the debt they owe their law enforcement officers who risk their lives to ensure their safety.

“We often don’t realise the full import of the role our security officers play in safeguarding our freedoms and our right to life.

“We forget that their jobs constantly put them in the line of danger and that sometimes their lives are sacrificed to preserve ours.

“Our security officers are human like us. They have families and loved ones who depend on them.

“They also have friends and associates who count on them. When they die in the line of duty, so many linkages are not only dislocated but permanently broken,’’ he said.

According to him, the citizenry should bear this in mind whenever they relate with them or hear stories about them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chukwuma is one of the contenders for the APC ticket alongside Mr Nicholas Ukachukwu and Prof. Obiora Okonkwo. (NAN)