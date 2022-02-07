APC: Group drums support for Sen. Musa

Initiative for Leadership Development and Change, an Abuja-based NGO, has urged APC members to support the candidacy of Sen. Sani Musa as National Chairman of the party at its National Convention.

Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, National Coordinator of the group made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The ruling party is expected to elect its new leadership at a National Convention scheduled for Feb. 26, 2022.

Nnam described Musa as a leader whose progressive ideas were needed to steer the ship of APC to victory in 2023.

“Sen Sani Musa is a man of the people who used his tenure in the office as senator to alleviate poverty in his constituency.

“The records are there, since the party has zoned the chairmanship to the North Central, I urge them to go for detribalised and people-oriented politicians as Sani Musa,” he said.

He said given the complexity of the country, it was imperative that party members were circumspect in the type of individuals they elect into leadership positions.

Nnam expressed the commitment of his group to quality leadership in the country.

“We as an organisation are interested in giving Nigerians quality and credible leadership irrespective of tribal or political party considerations”, he told NAN.

He explained that Nigeria at the moment needed men and women of proven integrity to maintain the push for a prosperous nation. (NAN)

