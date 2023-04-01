APC group disowns former D-G

By Deji Abdulwahab

The Amalgamated All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups (AASG) has dissociated itself from its former Director-General, Dr Nasiru Ladan.

The group has said anyone who does business with him on behalf of group does so at his own risk.

The Deputy Director-General of the group, Hajiya Maryam Danjaki, made this known on Friday at a news conference in Abuja.

Danjaki said that the group was reacting to a visit by Ladan who led some leaders to the office of the National Chairman of APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday in Abuja.

“Our attention has been drawn to the social media platforms by some mischief makers that our able National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, has endorsed Dr Nasiru Ladan as the recognised Director-General of AASG.

“That statement is not only false and misleading but also an attempt to distract the management of AASG led by the able and capable Director-General, Dr Kailani Muhammad, and her Deputy D-G, Hajiya Maryam Danjaki, from performing the onerous task of repositioning the AASG.

“It is true that the former director-general, Dr Nasiru Ladan, led some Support Groups’ leaders to the office of the National Chairman, on Thursday March 30, 2023.

“The chairman did mention in his statement during the meeting that as far as the APC under his leadership is concerned, they have just one support group and that is the Amalgamated APC Support Groups,“ she quoted Adamu as saying.

According to Danjaki, some mischief makers are now misinterpreting the chairman’s statement as an endorsement of Ladan as the AASG director-general.

“We wish to state categorically and emphatically that whatever statement the chairman might have made during that meeting must have come out of Dr Ladan’s fallacious misrepresentation of facts on the true position of the leadership of AASG.

“To set the record straight, it is not the party that appointed the D-G of AASG.

“The management of AASG had through a unanimous decision appointed and later sacked Ladan before the general elections and he has since ceased to be the D-G of AASG.

“The party was duly informed of the development. However, to clear doubts, a team of directors of AASG had already been delegated to meet with the party leadership,“ she said.

Danjaki urged all the leaders of the support groups and the teaming members to disregard the statement by Ladan and his cohorts. (NAN)