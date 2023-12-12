APC group D-G bags Professor of Electrical/Electronic Engineering

The British American University, Florida, USA, on Monday celebrated the academic excellence of the Director-General, Confederation of All Progressives Congress (APC) Prof. Kailani Muhammad, as Professor of Electrical/Electronic Engineering.

The university said that Muhammad stood out clearly as a world class professor among his colleagues anywhere in the world.

The President and Chairman of the university, Prof. Muhammad Omolaja said this at the Celebration of Academic Excellence in honour of Muhammad in Abuja.

According to Omolaja, the celebrant of today is a high profile Professor of Electrical/Electronic Engineering who has for many years devoted his time to topical issues on Engineering generally.

“And Electrical/Electronic Engineering in particular in Nigeria and even across many national boundaries of Asia, Europe and United Kingdom, Americas, and so on through education and training, research, consultancy, conferences and publications.

“I have no iota of doubt in my mind, and I am proud to categorically state here that Prof. Kailani Abubakar Muhammad stands out clearly as a world class professor among his colleagues anywhere in the world!

“He is very intelligent, knowledgeable, broadminded, brave, sagacious, honest, painstaking, hardworking, dependable, social and sociable.

“Although a complete team leader and team player, Prof. Kailani Abubakar Muhammad is capable of working independent of other people without any form of supervision.

“Based on his doggedness at getting things done, he would be a great fire fighter, trouble shooter and at the same time a great peace maker anywhere in the world!

“His personality is perfectly and completely beyond reproach with affable character. Prof. Kailani Abubakar Muhammad is mentally, physically and emotionally stable,” varsity don said.

In his welcome address, Prof. Joshua Oguntuase, Vice President of the university in Nigeria, said Muhammad’s

appointment as a professor of Electrical/Electronic Engineering came at the right time when the University was in dare need of his services.

“The British American University Florida, USA, is celebrating Prof. Kailani Abubakar Muhammad as a symbol of academic and professional excellence after having passed through the rigorous interview by the University Appointment and Promotion Committees as well as the Approval of the University Council.”

In his remarks, Muhammad said that he saw the gesture bestowed on him by the institution, as a challenge to make more robust contributions towards the advancement of engineering, most especially, in the field of Electrical / Electronic Engineering.

He said that he would embark on synergy for the overall purpose of the advancement of the general composite of engineering for national development.

“In so doing, I will be committed towards ensuring and canvassing for instilling legislative workable templates by the National Assembly to remove obstacles in the constitution to ensure engineers to perform optimally,” he said

Also speaking on behalf of Prof Muhammad’s family, Mr Abubakar Kailani, said his father had played a pivotal role in shaping the minds of countless students, instilling in them not only a passion for learning but also a sense of responsibility toward our planet.

According to him, my father’s dedication to education ensures that the legacy of sustainable practices will continue through the generations he has inspired.

“Academic excellence knows no boundaries, and my father’s collaborative efforts with international scholars have brought recognition not only to him but also to the contributions of Nigeria to the global discourse on climate change.

“His collaborations underscore the importance of a collective effort in addressing challenges that transcend borders.

“Recognising that knowledge must inform action, my father’s insights have found their way into policy discussions.

His contributions to policy development have played a crucial role in shaping a sustainable energy landscape in Nigeria, aligning the nation with global commitments to combat climate change,” he said. (NAN)

By Priscilla Osaje

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

