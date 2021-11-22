APC Group calls on party members to show respect for leadership

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Rebirth Group on Monday in Abuja, charged the party’s members across the federation to show respect for its leadership and regards for constituted authorities.

Alhaji Aliyu Audu, the Coordinator of the group, gave the charge in a statement while reacting to a communiqué by a youth group of the party purportedly dissolving the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Audu said the APC Rebirth Group would not support recklessness in any form by any group within the party.

“The attention of the APC Rebirth Group, otherwise known as Concerned APC Stakeholders, has been drawn to a communiqué by a youth group of the party purportedly dissolving the Buni-led CECPC.

“We wish to dissociate ourselves from this intemperate action and to state that we do not support it in anyway.

“We share in some of the sentiments expressed by the youth group, especially those bothering on inclusion and the slow process leading to the much anticipated National Convention of the party.

“We, however, believe that a blatant disregard for constituted authority is not the way to go.

“It’s the considered opinion of the APC Rebirth Group that all party members must show respect and regard for offices and those who occupy them,” he said.

Audu said that all groups and individuals within the party had the absolute right to express their grievances and push for the needed reforms as the group had done severally.

He said that such actions must, however, be in accordance with the rules and regulations of the party.

“We would not encourage any group or individuals arrogating to themselves powers they do not have,” he said.

He reiterated the position of the APC Rebirth Group on inclusion and the need to build a party that works for everyone.

Audu, however, called on all who felt strongly about the APC to exercise decorum and respect the rules of the party.

He advised such persons not to engage in anti-social behaviour that would violate the sanctity of the APC.

“The party has rules and procedures for changing leadership, and all party members, no matter how strongly we feel, must explore the legitimate and stipulated party rules and not act outside them.

“We would like to again use this opportunity to reaffirm our call that the Buni-led CECPC, in the larger interest of the party members, should endeavour as a matter of urgency to do the right thing,” he said.

Audu said that this was necessary to put an end to needless distractions. (NAN)

