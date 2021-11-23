APC group appeals to party’s caretaker committee to announce National Convention date

The Concerned All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders has appealed to the party’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to announce a specific date for the party’s planned National Convention without delay.

Alhaji Aliyu Audu, the Coordinator of the group also known as APC Rebirth Group made the appeal in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Audu said this was necessary since President Muhammadu Buhari had approved February 2022 for the conduct of the party’s National Convention

.

“Apart from showing the seriousness it attaches to the president’s approval, the CECPC must not only announce a specific date for the national convention.

“It must put all the necessary machineries for the conduct of the convention in place without further delay.

“It is our hope and belief that the CECPC will not employ any delay tactics that will result in the need to further postpone the national convention from the February 2022 date as it has done in the past,” Audu said.

He said Buhari’s approval for the APC national convention to hold in February 2022, represented a clear response to the group’s persistent demand for the conduct of the exercise which would give the party a new leadership.

This, according to him, will commence the much needed rebirth of the party in line with its founding principles and ideology.

“When, on Oct. 6, 2021, the APC Rebirth Group wrote a letter to President Buhari calling on him to intervene in some urgent matters posing existential threat to the party.

“It was because we knew of his outstanding pedigree as a listening leader who welcomes genuine concerns, especially one that is for the good of all.

“We are, therefore, extremely pleased that President Buhari has not only listened to the pleas contained in our letter but has also acted positively on them.

“We thank the president as the leader of the party for demonstrating an obvious willingness to listen to all party men and women without any iota of prejudice,” he said.

Audu said that now that the president had given a clear directive on the convention, the APC CECPC should take the presidential mandate further by immediately commencing the process that would give APC a befitting and transparent convention.

He said this was critical to make members of the party proud.

He said that the major, if not the only task before the APC CECPC as of today, was the conduct of the national convention, adding that this must be pursued with all deserved vigour and seriousness.

“While we await the release of the full timetable for the national convention, we reiterate our earlier position that the upcoming national convention must not only be free, fair and transparent but must be seen to be so by all party men and women.

‘The convention must be open, credible and devoid of any form of imposition in whatever guise.

“It is time the APC again subject the emergence of its leadership to the will and consent of the majority of party members, rather than the backdoor consensus arrangements of any bloc or group,” he said.

Audu said the group in its avowed commitment to ensuring that the APC was returned to its core progressive ideals and foundation, would continue to watch the processes leading to the convention closely

He added that the group would ensure that only individuals with requisite pedigree emerged as new leaders of the APC. (NAN)

