APC gov’ship candidate to challenge Plateau governorship election result 

by Peter Amine

Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Plateau, says he will challenge March 18 governorship election result as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in court.

INEC on Monday declared Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Caleb Mutfwang, as winner of th election.

Yilwatda in a statement by his campaign council spokesperson, Shittu Bamaiyi said that he would not allow the collective aspirations and interests of the people of Plateau to be subverted.

The governorship candidate stated that he would be the last person to allow the people of Plateau to be short changed, in any way by its enemies.

“I am ready to go the whole hog legally, in protecting and promoting the collective will and interest of the state.

“Having gone into partnership and agreement with the people to chart a new course for the state, it is unacceptable to allow the so-called result of the governorship election to stand.

Yilwatda charged his teeming supportders to remain steadfast, resilient and unshaken as sooner or later they would reclaim their mandate.(NAN)