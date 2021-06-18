APC Govs. urged to implement autonomy for State Judiciary, Legislature

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has advised All Progressives Congress (APC) states to begin implementing the Gov. Aminu Tambuwal-led committee’s recommendations on autonomy for State Judiciary and Legislature.

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu, Chairman of the forum, an umbrella body of serving governors elected on APC platform, gave the advice in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The implementation of the financial autonomy of the state legislature and judiciary will strengthen the institutions and make them independent and accountable.

This is in line with the tenets of democracy as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Bagudu noted that the Tambuwal-led committee consulted critical stakeholders, including notable leadership of state judiciaries and assemblies.

According to him, an agreement was jointly reached on specific initiatives to be taken by state governments to guarantee autonomy for state judiciaries and assemblies.

“The forum endorsed agreements reached by the Gov. Tambuwal-led committee and enjoined all APC controlled states and other states to begin the process of implementing the recommendations,’’ he said.

The PGF chairman added that as part of the process of implementing the agreements in APC controlled states, appropriate consultations with Attorney-General would take place.

This, he said, was necessary to provide appropriate legal framework for the implementation of the committee’s proposed recommendations.

Bagudu, however, charged leaders of the APC to recommit themselves to building the party in the spirit of give and take following the country`s current challenges.

He added that the forum on its part was recommitting itself to supporting the initiatives of President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

“In appreciation of the enormity of the challenges facing the country and the onerous efforts in addressing them, the forum recommits itself to continue to support all initiatives of the federal government,’’ he said.

Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, is the incumbent governor of Sokoto State.

He had earlier said that governors of the 36 states of the federation on the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), were committed to the autonomy of the judiciary and legislature.

“The recent misunderstanding on the financial autonomy of the judiciary is predicated on the need to establish an implementation framework to the 4th alteration of the 1999 Constitution.

“What we have questioned, and we have made this known at every opportunity, is the process of implementing this provision of the constitution.

“As governors, we will be failing in our responsibility if we refuse to draw the attention of the President, stakeholders and the country to grave concerns on the constitutionality of Executive Order 10 of 2020,’’ he had said. (NAN)