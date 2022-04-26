APC governorsip candidate in Ekiti unveils 6-point development agenda

Mr Biodun Oyebanji, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, on Tuesday, officially unveiled his six points development agenda, if voted for in the June governorship election.

This is coming just as thousands of APC supporters besieged the streets of Ado-Ekiti on a roadshow to drum support for their governorship candidate.

The APC governorship candidate made this known during the official presentation of his campaign manifesto to the people of the state in Ado-Ekiti.

Speaking on his developmental plans, Oyebanji said that his target was to complete 500 kilometres of rural farm roads in four years to enhance agricultural development and to ensure food surplus in Ekiti.

He said that other areas of focus would be youth development and job creation, human capital development, agricultural and rural development, infrastructure and Industrialisation.

The rest are tourism, arts and culture as well as Governance, under which Oyebanji promised to strengthen the security architecture of the state by deepening the use of technology (CCTV and drone surveillance).

Oyebanji said that his government would work with security agencies in the state to achieve the desired goal of bringing crime rate to the barest minimum.

The APC governorship candidate expressed optimism that the task ahead was achievable, promising to create a future that was workable to bring about all round development to the state.

He, therefore, called on the electorate to ensure they vote him into power comes June 18.

Also, the Ekiti Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, urged party supporters to go back home and get their voter cards ready ahead of the gubernatorial election.

Similarly, the Ekiti APC Chairman, Mr Paul Omotosho, said that the governorship election was “a must win for the party” and admonished members to ensure victory through all legitimate means.

He said, “we must not lose in any ward, this is a must win election through all legitimate means.”

In his address of welcome, the Director-General of Oyebanji Campaign Organisation, Mr Cyril Fasuyi, promised that their candidate’s campaign would be issue based.

He urged APC members, especially Oyebanji’s supporters to shun violence before, during and after the election.

There were goodwill message from the wife of Ekiti Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, Mrs Ronke Ogunsanyi, the Speaker Ekiti House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye and Ekiti APC women leader, Mrs Yemisi Olaleye, among others.

Highpoint of the event was the inauguration of the Biodun Oyebanji Campaign Office located at Ajilosun Area of Ado-Ekiti.(NAN)

