APC governorship candidate solicits traditional rulers’ support to reposition Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ekiti, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has solicited the support of traditional rulers to reposition the state to better the lots of Ekiti people.

The APC flag bearer, in the governorship election slated for June 18, gave the assurance on Wednesday at a meeting with traditional rulers in Ado-Ekiti.

Oyebanji, who commended the labour and sacrifices of the traditional rulers in the quest for the creation of the state in 1996, assured them that their labour will not be in vain

“I hold Ekiti traditional rulers in high esteem, because I had worked with them as a young don and can vouch for their steadfast, commitment and love for our dear state.

“I can beat my chest anywhere that Ekiti can boast of progressive and committed traditional rulers because their sacrifices and commitment gave us what we have today as Ekiti.

“I remember how they travelled by road on several occasions to Abuja. I know how they committed their time and resources and I was a witness to how, through love and maturity, they resolved the debate over choice of state capital without any rancour in the interest of Ekiti State.

“For all these, it is difficult and impossible for me as an individual not to regard and reverence our traditional institution,” the APC governorship candidate said.

He said that the party intentionally tarried a while before the take-off of his governorship campaign, to enable him pay homage to the royal fathers and seek their blessings.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Ekiti Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Gabriel Adejuwon, the Onisan of Isan-Ekiti, had described Oyebanji as a thorough-bred Ekiti man with a lot of experience garnered within and outside the government.

The traditional ruler of Okemesi-Ekiti, Oba Gbadebo Adedeji; who led the royal blessings (Iwure) for Oyebanji also corroborated the position of Onisan that the candidate was a true Ekiti son.

He said the APC gubernatorial candidate had demonstrated high sense of responsibilities and impacted the state as well as the people positively in various ways and manner.

The traditional ruler advised politicians, especially supporters of Oyebanji to be truthful and passionate in their resolve to lift Ekiti to an enviable height, without undermining the traditional institution.

He also urged Oyebanji to always strive, if he eventually voted to office, to keep to his campaign promises. (NAN)

