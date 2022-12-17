APC governorship candidate meets ethnic groups, promises united, peaceful Plateau

By Peter Amine

Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Plateau, says he will unite the people and tackle poverty if elected the state governor.

Yilwatda stated this in Jos while interacting with different ethnic groups in the state.

The governorship candidate said that the people of the stated had been divided along ethnic, religious and political lines.

He stated that such divisions had weakened the people and made them vulnerable to all forms attacks.

“Terrorists create divisions on these lines to weaken the people and make them easy targets.

“The only way you can defeat terror is when you come together as a united force,” he stated.

To tackle poverty, Yilwatda said that he would build earth dams to boost all-year-round farming if elected.

The governorship candidate said that the initiative would improve food production, generate revenue for the individuals and state.

He pointed out that due the climate change, the rain water was sometimes insufficient even during rainy seasons.

“We will boost all-year-round farming by building earth dams in strategic locations for our farmers to be growing their crops at least three times.

“We are not saying that we’ll build standard dams for irrigation, we will use earth moving machines to excavate the dams in order to store water to be used for that purpose.

“Again, if you want to help a farmer, don’t just give him fertiliser, give improved seeds to our farmers.

“We will work with relevant stakeholders like Seed Council of Nigeria to get improved seeds to increase our farmers’ yield,” he added.

The governorship hopeful also said that he would set up vulnerable group trust fund to support vulnerable groups like women, youths and people with disabilities.

He told the stakehokders that 10 per cent of the state revenue would be reserved for the trust fund.

According to him, the vulnerable people would be given grants from the trust fund to start up businesses to make them self reliant.

“These groups hardly benefit from government contracts and other benefits.

“We will use the money to empower the people to engage in bussiness to improve their standard of living,” he stated.

The Yoruba community in Plateau, led by Oba Jide Olabamiro, noted that after a careful study of the manifesto and credentials of Yilwatda, he had “all what it takes to be a governor”.

Also, the Igbo community in Plateau, led by its President General Mike Okonunke, said that the Yilwatda manifesto stood him out among those vying for the seat.

Ter Tiv in Plateau, Chief Peter Ape, on behalf of the Benue community, advised the governorship candidate to stick to the provisions of his manifesto.

He blessed the governorship candidate and wished him well.(NAN)