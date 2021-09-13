APC governorship aspirant joins AAC to realise dream

A Governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Chidozie Nwankwo has defected to the African Action Congress (AAC) to contest the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra.

Nwankwo told newsmen in Awka on Monday that he decided to defect to AAC following his inability to clinch the governor ticket under his former party.

According to him, my mission is a divine project, and so I call on residents to ensure they play their part.

“Our mission to govern the state is a divine project.

We promise to usher in a new dawn of development in the state.

“Now that we have found a new party for the realisation of the project, I call on all registered voters of the state to do the needful by voting for me.

“We are not in this race for ourselves, but to help chart a new course for our state and its people,” he said.

Nwankwo called on all and sundry to join hands with him in taking the state to the next level.

“With experiences garnered in politics, it will significantly be complimented by a former Anambra House Speaker, Princess Chinwe Nwebili as my running mate, we would do much for the state.

“I believe that getting the fundamentals right and working in synergy will position us to win the election,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...