APC Governorship aspirant in Plateau dumps party

By Polycarp Auta

Mr Yohanna Margif, an APC governorship aspirant in Plateau, has opted out of the race and resigned his membership of the party.

Margif announced his decision to leave the party in a letter addresssed to the Chairman of the party in Margif-Kopmur Ward, Mushere in Bokkos Local Government Area of the the state.

The letter dated May 17, was made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Jos.

Margif, who didn’t state his next line of action, also copied the chairman of the party in the local government and the state.

The former aspirant cited the lack of internal democracy, impunity and imposition of unpopular candidates as part of his reasons for dumping the party.

”As a philanthropist, the money I paid to purchase my nomination form should be used as my contribution to advance the course of democracy in Plateau, Nigeria and Africa at large,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Margif’s decision is coming two days after the APC concluded the screening of aspirants ahead of the forthcoming primaries.(NAN)

