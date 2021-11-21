APC Governors reaffirm commitment to strengthen capacities in states

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) on Saturday in Abuja, reaffirmed its commitment to implement programmes that will strengthen the capacities of All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled states.



Gov. Abubakar Bagudu, Chairman of the forum, gave the reassurance in a statement while felicitating Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convent Planning Committee (CECPC), on his 54th birthday.



He congratulated Buni who is also the governor of Yobe and prayed for more wisdom and good health for him.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PGF is an umbrella body of serving governors elected on APC platform across the country.



Bagudu said the forum was also committed to creating jobs, stimulating economic activity, reducing inequality and diminishing poverty in Nigeria generally.



“Along with the people of Yobe and other well-meaning Nigerians, we join the family to celebrate this special occasion.



“We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.



“As the chairman, APC CECPC, we celebrate your inclusiveness leadership in this period of the life of our party, APC.



“You have been a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing our states and Nigeria,” Bagudu who is also the Governor of Kebbi, said.



He acknowledged Buni’s insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Yobe as its governor.



Bagudu added that as governor of Yobe, Buni, through all the development initiatives being implemented by his APC-led government, is a shining light of our politics. (NAN)

