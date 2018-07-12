By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Governors under the All Progressive Congress (APC) Thursday paid condolence visit to the Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal over Tuesday’s attack by armed bandits on Tabanni village, which left 32 people dead.

The governors of Adamawa, Borno, Jigawa, Katsina and Niger states, Muhammed Jibrilla Bindow, Kashim Shettima, Mohammed Badaru, Aminu Masari, Abubakar Sani Bello, respectively were led by the governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, who is also the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

Yari said that the six were in Sokoto on behalf of all other Governors to condole the people and government of Sokoto state as well as the families of the deceased persons that died during the incident.

“We came on behalf of other governors to condole you and the families of the deceased on the incident that occurred. As governors, we are concerned about the terrible incident. As leaders, we must stand up to protect the lives and properties of our citizens.

In spite of sabotage from within and outside, we must look inwards. It is a chain that we must check. These people are innocent human beings,” Yari said.

Responding, Tambuwal thanked the governors for their concern. “This is the first time this is happening in this state, otherwise Sokoto has been peaceful. There has been pressure from our neighbouring Zamfara state for some time now.

“The calamitous attack on Tabanni village is unfortunate. These bandits killed innocent villagers. They did not take anything but killed the people. We buried 32 copses yesterday after which more were brought to Rabah. Another one was unrecognisable,” Tambuwal lamented.

He added that ten camps had been established with a total of 10,000 displaced persons who left their villages in fear of any possible attack.

Tambuwal called on the people to report suspicious moves to the authorities.