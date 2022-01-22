APC Governor’s Forum condoles Tambuwal over brother’s death 

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and the Chairman, Progressive Governor’s Forum has condoled his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal over the of his brother, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello.


Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser on to the governor made this known a statement on Saturday Birnin Kebbi.


The statement said that Bagudu paid a condolence visit to Sokoto on Friday, adding governor was accompanied the visit by the former governor of Kebbi State, Dakingari.


describing the as a big loss, Bagudu prayed Allah to grant the eternal and his family the courage to bear the loss.


Responding, Tambuwal thanked Bagudu for the visit.


Late Bello died after a protracted illness.


Bagudu had earlier condoled Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, a business mogul over the of his mother, Hajiya Murja Mangal.


Late Murja Mangal died on night after a brief illness at the age of 85. (NAN)

