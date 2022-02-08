APC Governors felicitate with Fayemi at 57

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has joined the Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF),Kayode Fayemi, to celebrate his 57th birthday.

This was made known in a statement signed by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Chairman of PGF.

Bagudu who is the Governor of Kebbi State said “Along with the people of Ekiti State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

The APC Governors commended Fayemi’s leadership, vision and commitment towards a united Nigeria.They also hailed his inputs and insight towards the PGF team.

According to the PGF Chairman, “We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Ekiti State as well as at the national level.

“As Governor of Ekiti State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, we affirm that you are a true progressive and innovative leader,” the APC Governors said.

“As we rejoice with, HE. Kayode Fayemi, we also reaffirm our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria,” the statement said.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE. Kayode Fayemi!” Bagudu concludes.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

