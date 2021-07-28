APC governors felicitate Umahi @58

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) on Tuesday felicitated with Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi as he clocked 58.

The forum also restated its commitment to rolling out programmes that would strengthen capacities of All Progressives Congress (APC) governments at all levels.

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu, Chairman of the forum, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja while felicitating with Umahi.

He noted that Umahi had made remarkable contributions to APC since he joined its fold earlier in the year, saying that his leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria was commendable.

“We celebrate this special occasion with your family, the good people of Ebonyi and other well-meaning Nigerians.

“Since you joined us, we acknowledge your contributions through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of responding to challenges of governance both in Ebonyi and at the national level.

“We also reaffirm commitment of progressive governors to roll out programmes that will strengthen the capacities of APC governments at all levels to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and poverty in Nigeria,’’ he said.

The PGF is an umbrella organisation of governors elected on APC platform(NAN)

