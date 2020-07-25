APC Governors commiserate with Kwara Gov over father’s death

Share the news













The Progressive Governors have commiserated with their Kwara State colleague, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, over the death of his father, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq SAN (OFR).

Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in a statement Saturday, described the death of Abdulrazaq as “a loss to the Nigerian Progressive Community and indeed the entire nation.”

Bagudu’s statement reads: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihin rajiun We received the news of the death of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq SAN (OFR) with heavy heart but with gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed. His demise is a loss to the Nigerian Progressive Community and indeed the entire nation.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), commiserate with our brother, H. E. Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq, people and government of Kwara State and the nation on this sad loss and pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved father and statesman, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq, Mutawalin Ilorin and Tafidan Zazzau.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of our dear father, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind. Amin

“Rest in peace Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq!”

Newsdiaryonline reports that the governor’s father died aged 93, according to a statement by the family.

