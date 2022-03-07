APC government in Osun raises alarm over plans to disrupt PDP primary election

By Victor Adeoti

Osun government raised an alarm on Monday about plans by some persons to disrupt opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship primary election slated for Tuesday.

Mr Ismail Omipidan, spokesman to Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, raised the alarm in Osogbo.

He stated that suspected political thugs planned to wear Fez caps and other materials bearing the insignia of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of the governor.

“We are compelled to raise this alarm as an early warning of the clandestine schemes by some unscrupulous elements to tarnish the image and reputation of the APC, the governor and its candidate.

“This is to cause trouble and paint the picture of a volatile state and with a view to putting the blame on APC’s doorstep,’’ he stated.

Omipidan added that government was in possession of intelligence report that the motive behind the dastardly act was to create the impression that Osun is a volatile state.

“As a government and party, we held a peaceful, credible, free and fair direct primary without rancour and violence.

“We shall therefore have no reason to instigate or support violence anywhere within the state,’’ Omipidan stated.

The statement called on the PDP to watch out for fifth columnists within its fold.

The statement also urged security operatives to deal decisively with troublemakers before, during and after the primaries.

According to the statement, the fire and brimstone coming from the warring parties within the PDP is scary.

“The intelligence at our disposal confirms the plot to cause violence is indeed real. As a responsive and responsible government, we are already taking steps to deal with it.

“We, therefore, warn those behind this nefarious plot to jettison the idea as security operatives have been put on the alert and mandated to deal decisively with anyone bent on causing violence and destruction in Osun,’’ he added.

The statement appealed to parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against being used as tools by “merchants of violence and destruction’’.

“Our state is renowned for peace, and we are ready to take every legitimate step to keep it so before, during and after the PDP primaries,’’ he stressed. (NAN)

