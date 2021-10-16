APC Gombe state Congress: 36 executives elected by 712 delegates

Thirty-six (36) All Progressives Congress (APC) Gombe state Executives have been elected through voice affirmation from 712 delegates, to pilot the activities of the party.

The election was held through consensus at the Pantami Stadium on Saturday with top party stalwarts present at the venue.

The Committee Chairman for the Conduct of Congresses in Gombe State, Mr Danjuma Dabo, said due screening was done to ensure credibility in the process as mandated by the party at the national level.

Dabo explained that 784 delegates were expected for the congress but 712 delegates were screened and duly accredited for the process.

He said since the party had ensured justice and fair play in all the processes leading to all congresses in the state, they had not received complaints so far about the whole exercise.

He commended party members for the peaceful congresses while advising that anyone who may have grievances or complaints could approach party appeal committee to lodge their complaints.

On his part, Gov Inuwa Yahaya commended the committee and members of his party for the peaceful congresses throughout the exercise.

Yahaya stated that the transparency and all inclusiveness of the process played a huge role in the peaceful process while calling for more patience and understanding from members.

Going into the 2023 general elections, the governor said by the congresses held in the state, Gombe APC is ready for victory and would remain in power.

He stated that the party is not afraid of any opposition; “We are rock solid. I don’t doubt the loyalty of our party men and I urge them to do more because that is the unifying force.”

He said with the calibre of persons elected as party executives, he is confident that they will steer the affairs of Gombe APC to the next level.

In his speech, the newly-elected chairman, Mr Nitte Amangal, thanked members of the party for electing them to serve the party. He assured that they would do their best to ensure victory for APC in the 2023 elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Baba Abuja and Abubakar Umar were elected deputy chairman and secretary respectively.

NAN also report that the state Congress was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). (NAN)

