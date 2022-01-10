APC gets parallel offices in Kebbi

Sen. Adamu Aliero, leader of factional All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, has directed his supporters to open parallel party offices in all the 21 local government areas of the state.Aliero (APC-Kebbi Central) gave the directive when he was received by a momoth crowd at Filin Sukuwa, Birnin Kebbi, saying, “imposition of leaders in the party is unacceptable”.

He said his faction took the decision of running a parallel APC in the state with a view to fighting injustice meted on some members who were removed unjustly from the party’s leadership.The lawmaker said those that were replaced in the party’s leadership during the last state congress were unjustly removed because of their alleged loyalty to him.He noted that the change was in complete contrast to the provision for conducting the party congress, hence, the action remain unacceptable.Aliero, a former governor of the state, could not hide his joy over the massive turn out of supporters that received him from the Airport to Filin Sukuwa, the venue of the occassion.“

I have never been received with such an overwhelming crowd even when I was the governor in the state,” he said.Aliero, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, assured of his determination to fight for the restoration of fairness and justice in APC in the state, saying all members are equal.“We are also ready to give all necessary support to those that had filed a case before the court over infringement of their right as members of the party.“I am calling on all members of our faction to open offices not only in their local government headquarters but also down to ward levels.

The time for running a party with impunity is over. We must challenge any unjust action.“The provision for the congress made known by the party, was that the existing leadership could only be changed during the congress in the event of death and incapcitaion, among other reasons.“But those that were removed were not affected by any of the stipulated conditions.

They were unjustly removed and this is what we can not accept,” Aliero declared.Reacting to the development on phone on Monday in Bornon Kebbi, the state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru, said he was not aware of any faction in the state.Kana-Zuru added that congresses were held according to national directives and guidance in the state that produced the current leadership. (NAN)

