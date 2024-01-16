APC fumes over mega party plot, says will never materialize

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has described Prof. Pat Utomi as a serial promoter of mega parties that never materialize.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has described Prof. Pat Utomi as a serial promoter of mega parties that never materialize.

This is following a statement credited to Prof. Pat Utomi regarding a possible merger or collaboration between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) ahead of 2027.

In a statement the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the latest is Prof Utomi’s move for a possible merger between the Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the PDP.

Morka therefore stressed that considering the fact that Prof. Pat Utomi has over the years been in the habit of promoting merger to form mega parties that never materialize his statement should be disregarded.

He said,”On a statement credited to Prof. Pat Utomi regarding a possible merger or collaboration between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) ahead of 2027 …

“As a serial promoter of mega parties that never materialize, Prof. Pat Utomi’s statement cannot be taken that seriously. In 2021, Prof Utomi and his collaborators disturbed the airwaves with plans to launch a people-centered ideological mega party under the auspices of the National Consultative Front (NCFront) to dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). That plan did not go past the news headlines.

“Now in 2024, Prof. Utomi is touting a possible merger or collaboration between the Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the PDP, vastly the political parties, according to him, that are bereft of any ideological orientation or “did not manage to create an alignment with the Nigerian People to improve the quality of their lives.”

He further stated,”One can only infer that Prof. Utomi may be positing that his personal involvement in the proposed alliance will transmogrify the same parties, he has adjudged to be decadent and anti-people, into bastions of political and economic liberty for Nigerians. That is an unmitigated delusion of grandeur.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

