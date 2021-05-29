APC fully ready for Plateau LG poll – Chairman

Chief Letep Dabang, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau, says the is fully for the Oct. 9 Local Government election in the state.

Dabang stated this on in Jos in an interview with newsmen at the sideline of # Conversations Town Hall Meeting_ convened by Samson Omale of Silverbird Communications,Jos.

He said that immediately Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) released the timetable and guidelines for  the LG poll, APC swung into action.

“Since the announcement by PLASIEC  that election will hold in October, our office has been a beehive of activities.

“We have been meeting with  stakeholders. We have met with chairmen and other officials at all levels,” he said.

The chairman commended the organisers of the town hall meeting, saying the approach was the same with that of APC.

According to him, engagement,   participation of  residents and respecting of their  power in democratic process is the hallmark of the APC.

“In 2014,  we in an unusual way of campaigns by engaging all the 58 ethnic in the state.

“We went to organisations, associations; religious and non religious to engage them and to sell our candidates to them.

“We listened to what they wanted and it gave us the background to formulate the policy of governance,” he stated.

Mr Samson Omale, Convener of the town hall meeting with the theme: “Citizens Engagement in Political Recruitment Ahead of the Elections in Plateau” said the  initiative was to  start discussion for the  general elections.Omale said the town hall meeting which drew  participants from different fields of human endeavour, including political parties, was for residents  to interact and decide what kind of leaders should lead come .

“It is for Plateau stakeholders to demand and participate in the political recruitment process.

“When they do, we can determine the kind of leaders we have. Leaders that are competent, leaders with track records.” 

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the discussants are  drawn from the academia and the civil society , among others.(NAN)

