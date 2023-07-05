APC forum urges NASS to wade into Nasarawa State assembly leadership crisis

By Naomi Sharang

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders forum on Wednesday urged the National Assembly to wade into the crisis rocking the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

Convener of the Forum, Alhaji Ibrahim Shaibu made the call while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on June 8, the leadership crisis rocking the state assembly took another dimension as the 13 factional members during plenary passed a resolution suspending the 10 other factional members.

The two factional speakers are Ibrahim Balarabe and Daniel Ogazi.

Shaibu appealed to the leadership of the National Assembly to intervene over the crisis “and take over the leadership of the state assembly pending the resolution of the crisis.

“Otherwise, citizens will have no option than to embark on citizens actions to restore democracy in the state.

He expressed worry over, what he described as “impunity and lawlessness in the political space of the state.

Shaibu said: “this impunity is perpetuated by individuals who consider themselves invincible and their political interests above the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The continuous disregard for due process and existing order of a Federal High Court barring Balarabe from parading himself as the Speaker of the 7th assembly is unfortunate.”

He said that Ogazi was elected by a simple majority votes within the assembly complex.

Shaibu further said that such height of impunity and lawlessness should not be condoned by the chief executive of the state and any other elected public official no matter their interests.

“We are so far disappointed by the actions of the governor on this matter in spite of wise counsels and entreaties from critical stakeholders of the APC and the state on the need to broker peace between the two factions.

“Sadly, the governor has continued to recognise the illegality perpetuated by the Balarabe group”.

NAN also reports that as a result of having two factional speakers of the state assembly, the inauguration of the 7th Assembly was postponed.

After the postponement, leadership crisis erupted where two speakers emerged with Balarabe and Ogazi leading different groups.

While Balarabe was elected at a sitting in the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state by 11 out of 24 members, Ogazi was elected by 13 out of 24 members at plenary at the State Assembly complex.

As the crisis escalated, the state’s APC led by its Chairman, John Mamman on June 9 endorsed Balarabe as the Speaker for the State 7th Assembly.

According to report, the governor of the state, is in support of Balarabe as the authentic speaker.

Not relenting, on June 10, Ogazi went to a Federal High Court in Lafia seeking to stop Balarabe and Mr Jacob Kudu from parading themselves as speaker and deputy speaker of 7th Assembly among other requests.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

