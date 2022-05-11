APC female presidential aspirant promises to transform Nigeria in six months

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mrs Uju Ken-Ohanenye, a female All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, has promised to transform the country in six months if elected president in the 2023 General Elections.



She said this on Wednesday in Abuja while receiving an award presented to her by Anambra women, under the umbrella “Nzuko Umuada Anambra Advancement Int’l Initiative (NUAAII).



She said male leaders who had ruled the country in the past and still ruling have tried their best, adding that it is time to put a female president in place to fix the country in a better way.



According to her, what Nigeria needs now is a woman input in the administration of the country.



“Countries are different, we cannot copy the Western countries. As this country is today, we need a woman touch and within six months you will see the difference,” she said.



She said the country needs a woman who could manage things domestically, a reason she added made her join the 2023 presidential race.



“This is one of the reasons I decided to come on board after seeing things and I know within myself, what I can do to get things right.



“I am also encouraging other women to come out. I am very proud of those already there,” Ken-Ohanenye said.



She said the number of women seeking the party’s 2023 party tickets is still small, adding that there is the need for more women to come out to contest elective positions.



She said women could no longer continue to sit back and watch children, men and women dying when they had the needed solutions to address the myriad of challenges facing the country.



She wondered why women would sit and fold their hands and watch things go wrong when they know that what Nigeria needs at the moment is domestic actions.



She appealed to leaders of political parties and delegates across political parties to support women aspirants in their primary elections ahead of 2023 general elections.



“I am appealing to the delegates that for ones in our lives, let us take out selfishness and greed. Let us keep them aside and think about the future of this country and our children.



“To address issues of insecurity, banditry and kidnapping in the country, all we need to do is get our youths engaged and involved in governance and get them busy,” she said.



Asked if she would step down for any aspirant, Ken-Ohanenye said she is not really thinking about that, adding that it is too early for that.



On the award presented to her by the women initiative, she said the award does not only gladden her heart, but also serves as a motivation to her, knowing that she had the support of women.



This, she said, is contrary to the belief that women don’t support their own.

She stressed the need for women to mobilise and participate fully in the electoral process ahead of the 2023 general elections.



“I am so glad for your support. I still feel that we should all go out there and talk to other women to come on board,” she said.



Presenting the award earlier, the NUAAII Vice President 2, Mrs Rufina Suleiman, said the award is in recognition of Ken-Ohanenye’s dedicated and scintillating commitments to humanity. (NAN)

