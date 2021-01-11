APC felicitates with Ahmed Lawan @62

The All Progressives Congress (APC)has felicitated with Senate President Ahmed Lawan at 62, describing him as an experienced, cerebral and patriotic lawmaker.

APC said this in a statement signed by Sen. John Akpanudoedeghe, Secretary of the Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Monday in Abuja.

“On behalf of the National Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Gov. Mai Mala Buni and teeming members of our great party.

“We join family, friends, associates, constituents and federal lawmakers of the 9th National Assembly in celebrating Lawan who turns 62 on Jan. 12.

“The APC family celebrates an experienced, cerebral, dexterous and patriotic federal lawmaker who as chairman of the 9th National Assembly is enshrining a best practice, particularly in legislative-executive relations in Nigeria,” he said.

Akpanudoedeghe said that in partnering with the executive, the 9th National Assembly under the watch of Lawan, had chosen to work for public good and national interest.

He commended Lawan’s collaborative leadership at the 9th National Assembly, adding that he had achieved and sustained the long eluded December-January budget cycle in an equally multi-partisan National Assembly.

This,Akpanudoedeghe said, would ensure better national planning.

He added at party level, Lawan was a valuable partner in progress who was supporting the CECPC mandate to reposition the APC and ensure peace, unity and true reconciliation across its ranks.

He said Lawan’s inputs as member of the tripartite executive and legislative APC consultative committee ensured good governance and accelerated implementation of the Next Level Agenda.

Akpanudoedeghe prayed for good health and wisdom as the Senate President continues to contribute to national development and the growth of APC.(NAN)