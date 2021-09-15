APC faults suspension of Delta chieftain, Esigie

The Delta chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the suspension of Chief Lucky Esigie by the Olomoro ward 6, from the party.

This is contained in a statement by the state APC Publicity Secretary (Caretaker) Mr Sylvester Imonina on Wednesday in Asaba.

“The attention of the Delta chapter has been drawn to a purported statement, emanating from some self-styled executive of APC, Olomoro ward 06 and emissaries of rift.

“In the said statement, they arrogated to themselves the powers that they do not have.

“And they claimed to have suspended Chief Lucky Esigie, the National Leader of APC Isoko Nation, Mr Vincentino Oberebe, Mr Denis Ewhubare, Mrs Hopelyn Ayu, Mr Monday Oghorie, Mr Samuel Idebe, Mr Elo Azagba and Mr Fred Isigba.

“The chapter unequivocally states that the said statement is ludicrous, infantile, and shamefully issued by those who do not wish the party well in Isoko South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state,” he said.

Imonina added: “In fact, the authors are not known to the party as its executive in Olomoro ward 6 in Isoko South.

“The party therefore urges its members to ignore those dissidents whose stock in trade is engaging in political war without end.

“Their antics and modus operandi have always been, what they cannot get, they destroy.”

He said that given the gravity of the offence, the party has directed the Isoko South LGA working committee, led by Mr Vincent Egbogbo to in line with the party’s constitution, take disciplinary action against the said executive.

According to Imonina, the party sounds a note of warning to those who are not ready to give peace a chance to have a rethink of their insidious actions.

“Otherwise, all available legal and constitutional instrumentalities of our great party shall be invoked against them.

“As the party match towards 2023, indiscipline shall no longer be condoned by its leadership,” he said. (NAN)

