APC expresses worry over attack on Ekweremadu

#TrackNigeria: The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed concern about the attack on Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, the immediate past Deputy Senate President and serving senator.

Ekweremadu claimed that the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members attacked him on Aug. 17 in an event inNuremberg, Germany.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu on Moday, the party said that those involved in the attack were unworthy in character.

“No Nigerian should be assaulted in the manner Sen. Ekweremadu was. It is an indecent action and it is below the acceptable standard of behaviour expected of our citizens whether in Nigeria or abroad.

“We all have a responsibility to collectively rise against evil wherever we find it and in whatever guise it appears. We hope lessons have been learnt from this unfortunate incident’’, the party said.