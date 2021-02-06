APC expresses optimism on hitch-free membership registration in Delta

The Delta Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed optimism that the party’s membership registration/ revalidation exercise in the state would be hitch-free.

Mr Sylvester Imonina, the State APC Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement in Asaba.

Imonina was reacting to a social media report indicating that the exercise had been marred by violence in the state, describing it as fake news.

He said that contrary to the report, the registration has yet to commence in the state, adding that the party only held a stakeholders meeting on Wednesday in Asaba which was peaceful.

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to an inglorious news item on social media wherein some unverified and unreliable media outlets churned out falsehood on the outcome of the peaceful stakeholders ’meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

“Ordinarily, the party will not bother to respond to the said falsehood being peddled about an imaginary violence registration exercise but for the sake of some members of the party and the public, hence this reaction.

“First and foremost, there was no registration exercise that took place on the above mentioned date in Delta.

“It is a known fact that the party’s registration and revalidation exercise is yet to commence throughout the country,” he said.

Imonina added:“It should be noted that the meeting that took place on Wednesday was for the leadership and stakeholders to brainstorm on the way forward toward the registration and revalidation exercise.

“The meeting was devoid of any scintilla of acrimony. Video and pictorial evidence abound to show that the meeting was peaceful.

“Leaders and party faithful, irrespective of political leanings had fruitful deliberations and far reaching decisions for the good of the party.

” The outcome of the meeting was a product of old friends who were ready to put aside their political differences for the good of the party in the state.

“it was preposterous, and devilish of some online media outlets to suggest that there was violence which led to DSP Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and state party chairman, Prophet Jones Erue, others scampering for safety.

“We therefore call on the national leadership of the party, party faithful and members of the public to consign the said news into the dustbin.”(NAN).