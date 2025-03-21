APC explains Tinubu’s emergency declaration in Rivers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers to restore constitutional governance and protect lives and property.

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary, gave the explanation in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He praised the National Assembly for swiftly approving Tinubu’s proclamation, in line with constitutional requirements.

“Today, the 10th Assembly showed patriotism by prioritising peace, security, and national unity in the interest of Rivers and Nigeria,” Morka stated.

He particularly commended the opposition caucus for setting aside partisanship to support the emergency declaration.

Morka said Tinubu remains committed to peace, law and order, and the protection of critical national assets in Rivers.

He added that the President aims to restore constitutional order where the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary function effectively for good governance.

The APC spokesman urged Nigerians to disregard opposition figures trying to exploit the situation to stoke political unrest.

He named Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Nasir El-Rufai as among those politicising the crisis for personal gain.

According to him, they did nothing to defuse the crisis, which posed a serious threat to peace and national infrastructure in Rivers.

Morka described their recent press conference as a publicity stunt aimed at inciting tension and grabbing headlines.

He urged Rivers residents and all Nigerians to support Tinubu’s efforts to restore peace and safeguard lives and property.

Morka emphasised that the president’s ultimate goal is the return of effective constitutional governance in Rivers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu declared the state of emergency on Tuesday, citing political instability and troubling security in Rivers.

Tinubu said security reports revealed pipeline vandalism by militants, with no intervention from the state government.

He has directed security agencies to protect lives, infrastructure, and especially oil pipelines throughout Rivers.

The President has appointed Vice-Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd) as Administrator to oversee Rivers’ affairs during the emergency.

The state judiciary, however, remains unaffected and will continue its duties under constitutional provisions. (NAN)