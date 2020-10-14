APC expels Ondo lawmaker over anti-party activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ilaje Local Government Area (LGA), has expelled Mrs Favour Semilore-Tomomewo, the lawmaker representing Ilaje Constituency 2 at the Ondo State House of Assembly, over anti-party activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NaN) reports that the expulsion of Semilore-Tomomewo, the only woman in the state Assembly, is allegedly connected with the just-concluded governorship poll won by Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

A copy of her expulsion letter, jointly signed by Mr Olamigoke Ajimuda and Taid Omosule, Ilaje Constituency 2 Ward Chairman and Secretary respectively, was made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Okitipupa.