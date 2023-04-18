APC expels Goje over alleged anti-party activities

By Peter Uwumarogie

The Gombe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled Sen. Danjuma Goje over alleged anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections.

It will be recalled that Mr Tanimu Abdullahi, Chairman, APC Kashere Ward of Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State, had on March 22, inaugurated a five-man committee to probe the alleged anti-party activities levelled against Goje.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Kashere, Abdullahi said the expulsion of the senator was based on the outcome of the committee’s investigation.

The chairman stated that the committee invited Goje to defend himself in the spirit of fair hearing but the senator failed to honour their invitation.

According to him, the failure of Goje to honour the invitation extended to him by the committee was a conduct that was deemed unbecoming of a loyal party stalwart.

The ward chairman explained that the five-man committee deliberated exhaustively on the allegations against the senator and listed some of the allegations to include the absence of Goje from all APC campaigns in the state.

“Goje also hobnobbed with opposition parties and their candidates with the intent to undermine the success of the APC in Gombe State and Nigeria in general.

“He openly supported opposition party candidates by hosting the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) governorship candidate, Mr Khamisu Mailantarki and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Akko House of Representatives candidate, Mrs Aishatu Ahmed, in his residence.

“He offered them his support against the interest of his party the APC,” said Abdullahi.

He said Goje was also accused of surreptitious membership of the PDP which led to the appearance of his photo and name on the ballot papers of the PDP senatorial primary election in 2022.

He noted that it was unfortunate for the likes of Goje to have engaged in activities aimed at undermining the success of the party in the general elections in spite of what he had benefitted through the platform of the APC.

Abdullahi said upon review of all allegations, the 27 executive members of the APC in Kashere Ward resolved to expel the senator in line with the provisions of the party.

The chairman pointed out that the numerous anti-party activities of Goje were a breach of the APC Constitution as contained in Article 21, Section A Subsection II, III, VI and VII.

Attempts to get reaction from Sen. Goje through his aides proved abortive as calls and text messages sent to Lilian Nworie, a media aide to Sen. Goje by NAN correspondent were not returned as at the time of filing this report.

Also, NAN correspondent contacted the senator’s senior legislative aide, Saidu Muazu, who promised to call the senator and get back to NAN but was yet to do so as at the time of filing this report. (NAN)